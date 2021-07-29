Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Purrweb UI

GraphQL Converter Platform

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
GraphQL Converter Platform web code startup mvp dashboard migration platform web app website development api rest graphql mobile online ux ui purrweb design app
GraphQL Converter Platform web code startup mvp dashboard migration platform web app website development api rest graphql mobile online ux ui purrweb design app
GraphQL Converter Platform web code startup mvp dashboard migration platform web app website development api rest graphql mobile online ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. Desktop.png
  2. Desktop Tools.png
  3. CTA Dribbble.png

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hey, guys! Our new shot — GraphQL converter. This platform allows developers to migrate Rest API to GraphQL 💻

What's on the shot?

side-menu on the left
blueprint with color blocks
a large block with generated code
profile icon for quick access to account

What about the color palette? Muted pastel shades and an accent dark gray ☑️
These muted shades will allow the platform user to concentrate on work and make fewer mistakes.

With this platform, developers can easily convert Rest API into GraphQL 😎

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.

Created by Tanya Shukina

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like