GraphQL Converter Platform

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hey, guys! Our new shot — GraphQL converter. This platform allows developers to migrate Rest API to GraphQL 💻

What's on the shot?

side-menu on the left

blueprint with color blocks

a large block with generated code

profile icon for quick access to account

What about the color palette? Muted pastel shades and an accent dark gray ☑️

These muted shades will allow the platform user to concentrate on work and make fewer mistakes.

With this platform, developers can easily convert Rest API into GraphQL 😎

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.

Created by Tanya Shukina