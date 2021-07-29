GraphQL Converter Platform

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hey, guys! Our new shot — GraphQL converter. This platform allows developers to migrate Rest API to GraphQL 💻
What's on the shot?
side-menu on the left
blueprint with color blocks
a large block with generated code
profile icon for quick access to account
What about the color palette? Muted pastel shades and an accent dark gray ☑️
These muted shades will allow the platform user to concentrate on work and make fewer mistakes.
With this platform, developers can easily convert Rest API into GraphQL 😎
Created by Tanya Shukina