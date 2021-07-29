Letter Chat Marks Negative Space Logo Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Letter Chat Marks Negative Space Logos
I tried to tell some story using a very simple shape in the logo. I'm also used the color of it considering of colors psychology. the logos has the power to attract the viewer's eye. This logos absolutely appropriate, unique and timeless. It's looking very nice too. You can use the logo anyplace Very easily. The logos design is meaningful and very very simple.
More
Need a logo (re)design for your business?
Let's make a mark together:
Mail: slashabutalha@gmail.com
Behance | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Linkedin