BIM_overview

Overview of the BIM app. It's a system that allows to make donations for a specific cause, receive updates on followed cases. Goals of the project were both to make the process more transparent (and trustworthy) and allow each and any person to see their impact on a cases.

Rebound of
BIM_first look
By Anastasia *D2* Pazenko
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
