Hawaiian Poi Dog - 268/365

Here's a cool one I didn't know existed. The Hawaiian Poi Dog is an extinct breed brought over to Hawaii by the Polynesians as a source of food and as a spiritual protector of children. After eating dog meat fell out of the culture, the breed went extinct.
Since there are no accurate drawings or photographs of the dog, I based this one off of a breeding program done in the 1960s based on their skeletons and some shaky descriptions of what the dogs looked like (but honestly there's so many interpretations and the best ones are these little chonkers that I didn't end up going with).