Jayendra Dwi Putra

Fox and mouse

Jayendra Dwi Putra
Jayendra Dwi Putra
  • Save
Fox and mouse illustration design graphic design childillustration story
Download color palette

illustration for the cover of the book, entitled Fox and Mouse. a children's story that teaches about friendship.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Jayendra Dwi Putra
Jayendra Dwi Putra

More by Jayendra Dwi Putra

View profile
    • Like