Pharmacure - Pricing and Plans Overview

Hey, Dribbble Family!
Here is my recent exploration design for Pharmacure Pricing and Plans page,
what do you think? 🧑🏻💻.
Hope you like it and enjoy guys! :)
Feel free to feedback and comment🗨️.
don't forget to press 𝐋 if you love❤️ it & 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐦𝐞👀 for Weekly inspirational posts and creative explorations✌️
Wanna create something great?
Feel free to contact us - 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐡.𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧@𝐠𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐥.𝐜𝐨𝐦