SAM151515

Cleaned Up

SAM151515
SAM151515
  • Save
Cleaned Up clean fashion brand blue black minimal graphic design typography vector logo design barbershop logo illustration logo icon flat design challenge dailylogo dailylogochallenge branding
Download color palette

Day 13 of #dailylogochallenge out of Day 50.
Prompt: Barbershop.
Brand: Cleaned Up.

MockUp: https://www.freepik.com/

SAM151515
SAM151515

More by SAM151515

View profile
    • Like