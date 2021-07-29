VR Color Picker

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Explored color pickers layouts for VR Voxel Editor: 2D and volumetric.
DevLog — https://twitter.com/Volorf/status/1305406161710125056
Stay tuned —
Dribbble | Behance | Instagram | Twitter