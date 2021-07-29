Oleg Frolov

VR Color Picker

VR Color Picker toolbar vr panel vr editor picker colors icons vr vr design 3d ui render blender 3d 3d icons 3d design color picker ui design ui ux ux design
Explored color pickers layouts for VR Voxel Editor: 2D and volumetric.

DevLog — https://twitter.com/Volorf/status/1305406161710125056

