Sruchan Kumar™

Ladbrokes X-Factor Web Interface

Ladbrokes X-Factor Web Interface
Hey'all here is my new Interface design about Ladbrokes X-Factor page and this is all about the lastest updates happening in X-Factor and also user can choose videos, articles, announcement from left navigations. Please share your feedback/thoughts on this design. Don't forget to Like! :) Cheers!

