Ulka Ujila - Event Coordinator Logo

Ulka Ujila is an event coordinator who is passionate about organizing, executing, and promoting events like trade shows, conferences, corporate meetings, and more. She has a humorous personality and her favorite color is red.

They are looking for:

A logo that is minimal.

A logomark or a logotype.

A responsive version of the logo.

Concept:

As an event coordinator, I tried to incorporate a calendar as an icon or the logo mark of the design. Additional to it, is the business name or the name of the event coordinator that added professionalism to the logo using a clean typeface with the thought of achieving a minimal look. Came up on using a Burnt Sienna color (#EA7070) to give a humorous look on the logo without looking to strong and too vibrant.