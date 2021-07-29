Sruchan Kumar™

Banking Application Icons Pack Design

Banking Application Icons Pack Design branding ui design style icons fill icons application icons bank icons banking icons banking app icons design icons pack iconography icons
Hello Everyone! here is the Icons pack for banking application which I have worked last year and ll be adding the download file soon to this post. Stay tuned! :) cheers!

