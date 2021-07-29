Riski Widianto

Restaurant Brand

Riski Widianto
Riski Widianto
  • Save
Restaurant Brand rebrand brown green food ui ux illustration vector typography logo icon graphic design design branding
Download color palette

CIBI Resto

this is one of my projects with a food brand

In this project, I re-branded their logo, from the beginning the Iconic Logo became typhographic

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow

Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to
widiantoriski2@gmail.com

Riski Widianto
Riski Widianto

More by Riski Widianto

View profile
    • Like