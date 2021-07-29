ReBranding Himani Kankaria

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Rejuvenation of her established Digital, Expert, and Professional services brand https://www.himanikankaria.com/
The need has emerged from a recent analysis of the brand being looked for/going international, seeking potential $100K+ clients for a particular set of services.
Which one, did you liked the most❓