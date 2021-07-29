Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs

Seras Porceline Mug App

Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs
Mayursinh Jadeja for Redlio Designs
Hire Us
  • Save
Seras Porceline Mug App modern cards mobile app light white web development company ux icon ui figma design web development app app designs web freebie free happy coffee cup
Download color palette

Seras Porceline Mug App

Seras Porceline Mug App created as an internal in-house project at Redlio Designs to learn new trends. We would love to contribute this source file to designers. The source file comes with Figma (.fig) with all separate layers.

Website: https://redliodesigns.com
For project inquiries: info@redliodesigns.com

Please Like, Share, and Comment!

Free Download : https://redliodesigns.com/download/seras-porceline-mug-app

Thank you!
Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs.

Redlio Designs
Redlio Designs
Web and Mobile App Design & Development Company ⭝
Hire Us

More by Redlio Designs

View profile
    • Like