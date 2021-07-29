User Profile for Esport Recruitment

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This one is interesting, there is so much I can explore with. The concept was playing around the idea of hiring esports players, so this is "A" a professional and "B" a gaming app, unfortunately the day has end and can't fit all the ideas that are in my head. I might explore it later on to formally make it an UX case, to explore needs, pain points and a bit of business model and not only as an UI exercise.