User Profile for Esport Recruitment players recruit hiring gaming esports ui design dailyui challenge branding
This one is interesting, there is so much I can explore with. The concept was playing around the idea of hiring esports players, so this is "A" a professional and "B" a gaming app, unfortunately the day has end and can't fit all the ideas that are in my head. I might explore it later on to formally make it an UX case, to explore needs, pain points and a bit of business model and not only as an UI exercise.

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
