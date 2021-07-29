Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Martin Pereda

Music app responsive

Martin Pereda
Martin Pereda
  • Save
Music app responsive branding ui web design ux graphic design design
Download color palette

Prototipo de pantallas adaptadas a un diseño responsive de una web app de streaming de música.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Martin Pereda
Martin Pereda

More by Martin Pereda

View profile
    • Like