Sneakers | Adidas Ozweego | 3D model

Sneakers | Adidas Ozweego | 3D model 3dprinting 3d 3dmodel boots shoes sneakers originals graphic design branding 3d modeling design adidas illustration product render blender
Modelled and textured in Blender.
Real time render in Eevee.
The model is available for download on Sketchfab.

https://skfb.ly/ooSXE

