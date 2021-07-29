Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andrey Netovannyy

Sneakers | Adidas Ozweego | 3D model

Andrey Netovannyy
Andrey Netovannyy
  • Save
Sneakers | Adidas Ozweego | 3D model branding illustration realtime adidas streetfashion steetwear fashion shoes sneakers originals eeveerender product render blender
Download color palette

Modelled and textured in Blender.
Real time render in Eevee.
The model is available for download on Sketchfab.

https://skfb.ly/ooSXE

Andrey Netovannyy
Andrey Netovannyy

More by Andrey Netovannyy

View profile
    • Like