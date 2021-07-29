Vegan Tokyo Concept

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
These are some screes that I made during a recent Designing User Interfaces course. They illustrate a concept for a vegan restaurant finder app for Tokyo. I am just starting out, but I was really happy to be able to learn some basic aspects of UI design and design tools like Sketch and Xd. Also very excited to start practicing more and improving my skills. Thank you to hype4academy for offering a fantastic course that was easy to follow, even for beginners. Looking forward to the next one!😊🥦💕