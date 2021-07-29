Adesewa

Day 032- Crowdfunding campaign

Day 032- Crowdfunding campaign logo design dailyui userinterface ui ux uidesign
Day 31 of the #dailyui challenge is to design a crowdfunding campaign, putting in mind the image, a compelling content, purpose and other important parts. Press L to drop a like.

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
