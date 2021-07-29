Motor Insurance App UI

Hello There..!!

I'm Dhanushka Sanjaya from Sri Lanka.

Currently a UI/UX Engineer, a freelance Photo/Videographer, Freelance Television Presenter, and a Writer.

I designed this Conceptual mobile app UI for a motor insurance application. Considering most of the UX facts I have learned so far I designed this UI mockup. The app will allow the policyholder to maintain his/her insurance policy and will experience more quick and easy ways to get the full benefits of the motor insurance.

A bluish color palette chose for this design since it representing trust and assurance as we all know. Accent green and white use to maintain both color contrast and readability.

Gradients, shadows, and background blur effects are used as pre-attentive visual channels to enhance perception. With adding all these ingredients I designed those UIs into my taste and feel.

So Hope you all enjoyed the work. I would love to see your thoughts as well. Please feel free to put comments with those opinions.

Thanks for watching,

Help Others, Stay Safe.

See you soon with a new one.