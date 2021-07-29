Andrey Netovannyy

Sneakers | Adidas Ozweego | 3D model

Sneakers | Adidas Ozweego | 3D model branding graphic design modelling shoes sneakers ozweego originals adidas originals adidas illustration product 3dmodel render blender
Modelled and textured in Blender.
Real time render in Eevee.
The model is available for download on Sketchfab.

https://skfb.ly/ooSXE

