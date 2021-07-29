Gideon ostew

Daily UI 016 | Pop-Up

Gideon ostew
Gideon ostew
  • Save
Daily UI 016 | Pop-Up dailyui016 popup ux ui dailyui design
Download color palette

Daily UI 016

Hi guys, this is my UI concept for Pop-Up/ Overlay.
what do you think? Let me know your feedback.
Don't forget to add ❤️ if you like my work. Thank you.
#DailyUI #016

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Gideon ostew
Gideon ostew

More by Gideon ostew

View profile
    • Like