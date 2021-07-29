Martin Pereda

Diseño de website Imobilem

Martin Pereda
Martin Pereda
  • Save
Diseño de website Imobilem web design ux ui graphic design design
Download color palette

Imobilem es una empresa que buscaba reflejar 2 puntos con su website. Sus proyectos y sus valores.
El website consta de un diseño sobrio, limpio y moderno, donde las imágenes juegan un papel importante para transmitir la estética y el status de la empresa.
https://imobilem.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Martin Pereda
Martin Pereda

More by Martin Pereda

View profile
    • Like