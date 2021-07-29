Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
#DailyUI 003 A Landing Page

#DailyUI 003 A Landing Page art shop art gallery landing page dailyui ui design branding
"A Landing Page - What's the main focus? Is it for a book, an album, a mobile app, a product? Consider important landing page elements (call-to-actions, clarity, etc.)" p.s: I need to go to bed, my back hurts :)

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
