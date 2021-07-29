Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Olga Y

Banking dashboard

Olga Y
Olga Y
  • Save
Banking dashboard webdesign financial app personal bank banking app bank dashboard illustration 3d interaction design ux ui
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers! 🎉

Here is the dashboard of personal banking. Users can see the statistics of their expences, history of money movements, get quick access to main categories and look at recent transactions.
Press L if you like it ❤️
Happy to hear your feedback!

Feel free to contact me at olgayarovinski@gmail.com

Olga Y
Olga Y

More by Olga Y

View profile
    • Like