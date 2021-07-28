Mukhammad Miftakhul As'Adi

Mobile App yo-Park, an Easier Way to Pay in Parking Area

Mobile App yo-Park, an Easier Way to Pay in Parking Area
Indonesia has a big problem of managing the parking ticket because of extortion or illegal ticketing with conventional system. So I proudly to introduce my new parking concept by using a digital wallet yo-pay, so it will be more easy to track the money flow. The mechanism of using this app is easy by only scanning the barcode of our account in parking scanner, and the parking cost will shown. And to prevent user trouble to find the parking area, the app will direct you to the available space.

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
