Mukhammad Miftakhul As'Adi

Landing Page Website to Welcoming New Student's of TE UM

Mukhammad Miftakhul As'Adi
Mukhammad Miftakhul As'Adi
  • Save
Landing Page Website to Welcoming New Student's of TE UM logo ui
Download color palette

I made a UI Design of Program Orientation Elctrical Engineering (POSITRON) Website, the needs is that to show a timeline, guide book, coming soon video, introducing a new logo, and the team of students.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Mukhammad Miftakhul As'Adi
Mukhammad Miftakhul As'Adi

More by Mukhammad Miftakhul As'Adi

View profile
    • Like