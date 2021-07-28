Betterhalf.ai is a beautiful AI based matchmaking and one of the trusted matrimonial services apps,designed for working professionals,whose aim is to help people find their life partners.

However,after having a personal experience and speaking to few users,I felt there are some problems in the user experience which need to addressed.Considering this,I have tried to redesign by bringing out small but effective changes in the app.

The above images show the initial and the redesigned screens placed side by side.

Complete design screens are available here:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/123432479/Betterhalfai-Mobile-App-Redesign?tracking_source=project_owner_other_projects

Case study is available here:

https://advaithabindu.medium.com/case-study-betterhalf-ai-mobile-app-redesign-25427973ee47