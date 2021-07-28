Pink Blue - Brush Display Font

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers!
Pink Blue is a modern handdrawn font, this font looks elegant, classy, readable, stylish, catchy and easy to use.
What do you think? Give your feedback and like for support us.
___________________________________________________
Follow our for more cool asset on Instagram ● Facebook ● Behance or visit our Website here