Designbyiam

Gamex App

Designbyiam
Designbyiam
  • Save
Gamex App playstore appstore gameapp game icon typography illustration app design ux ui
Download color palette

Hey everyone this is my portfolio project "Gamex"
Gamex where gamers download their favorite games and some of the best games from various world-class developers.
credit
-font: Dm Sans
-illustartion: Storyset
thanks for like
have a nice day :3

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Designbyiam
Designbyiam

More by Designbyiam

View profile
    • Like