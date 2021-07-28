Trust Estate app- Landlord Property Details mobile app UI

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
“TRUST ESTATE”- A Landlord and Tenant Service Provider App
----------------------------------------------------------------
TrustEstate app is a service provider app for both landlords & Tenants where a landlord can easily sell or rent his/her own property by directly contacting to the tenant without facing brokers' support. Similarly, a tenant also can rent or buy a property without facing broker interference by directly contacting the landlord.
More screens are coming soon...
