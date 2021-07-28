This app is designed in such a way that it's users can get access to yoga,music and the great talks of the famous personalities,all the three areas on a single platform.The basic purpose of this app is to ensure proper mental health to it's users.

Complete design is available here:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/117756079/YOGANA-Mobile-App-Design-for-Mental-Health

Complete case study is available here:

https://advaithabindu.medium.com/yogana-5111689a4e47