This app is designed in such a way that it's users can get access to yoga,music and the great talks of the famous personalities,all the three areas on a single platform.The basic purpose of this app is to ensure proper mental health to it's users.
Complete design is available here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/117756079/YOGANA-Mobile-App-Design-for-Mental-Health
Complete case study is available here:
https://advaithabindu.medium.com/yogana-5111689a4e47