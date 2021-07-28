Muhammed Anshad A

Tab Bar Interaction

Tab Bar Interaction minimal design flat ux uiux tabbar navbar nav tab bar motion graphics animation ui
Tab Bar interaction animation done on InVision Studio inspired by a dribbble shot by Oleg Frolov.

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
