Yao Chan

Miniature forest

Yao Chan
Yao Chan
  • Save
Miniature forest modeling diorama isometric 2d hamster forest miniature digital 3d art low poly blender 3d render illustration
Download color palette

Base on a great concept from Cheryl Young~
https://cysketch.com/isometric-illustration

Thanks for watching my work!
Press L to 💖 and leave your comment. 😃

Yao Chan
Yao Chan

More by Yao Chan

View profile
    • Like