Introducing Night Crow . A display deathmetal font.

This font is inspired by underground and metal music band logostyle. There are alternate directions of the thorns (right and left), alternate is in lowercase. I purposely made the spines a little so that the font can still be read.

Night Crow is suitable for death metal music, underground, hardcore music, blackletter, death metal logo design, clothing, logos, music covers, posters or other designs with the theme deathmetal.

To access the alternate glyphs, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Indesign and Corel Draw.

In Zip Package :

– Night Crow otf

– Night Crow ttf

– Night Crow woff

Comes with feature :

– Uppercase

– Lowercase

– Alternate (LOWERCASE LETTER)

– Number, Punctuation And Symbols

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a message at putra.designer@gmail.com

Happy Creating!

Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

