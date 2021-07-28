🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Introducing Night Crow . A display deathmetal font.
This font is inspired by underground and metal music band logostyle. There are alternate directions of the thorns (right and left), alternate is in lowercase. I purposely made the spines a little so that the font can still be read.
Night Crow is suitable for death metal music, underground, hardcore music, blackletter, death metal logo design, clothing, logos, music covers, posters or other designs with the theme deathmetal.
To access the alternate glyphs, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Indesign and Corel Draw.
In Zip Package :
– Night Crow otf
– Night Crow ttf
– Night Crow woff
Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Alternate (LOWERCASE LETTER)
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a message at putra.designer@gmail.com
Happy Creating!
Thanks!
PutraCetol Design Studio
#Font #Typeface #Deathmetal #Music #Underground #Badass #Disstressed #Hardcore #Logo #Clothing #Apparel #Halloween #Metal #Distort #Blackletter #Scream #Horror #Dark_Font #Band #Grunge #Punk_Rock #Heavy_Metal #Crust #Blackmetal #Grindcore #Display #Tattoo #Logotype #Gothic #Halloween_Fonts #Gothic_Fonts #Tattoo_Fonts
https://putracetol.com/product/nightcrow/