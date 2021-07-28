Austin Sharp

Portland SeaDogs Lettermark Concept

Austin Sharp
Austin Sharp
  • Save
Portland SeaDogs Lettermark Concept baseball logo minor league baseball team sports team sport logo mascot logo mascot sports sport lettermark letter vector design branding logo logo design graphic design brand identity brand design
Download color palette

Lettermark/Hat Logo concept for the Portland SeaDogs of the Eastern League of Minor League Baseball

Austin Sharp
Austin Sharp

More by Austin Sharp

View profile
    • Like