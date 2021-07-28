Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
handyman notes

handyman notes construction handyman logodesign
Handyman's notes are the diary of a handyman or worker in a project, I included two elements of a handyman's helmet and a note, so the logo will represent the name of the company.

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
