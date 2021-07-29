Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dachang
Meta Enterprise Design

The brand new miigo gantt chart

Dachang
Meta Enterprise Design
Dachang for Meta Enterprise Design
Recently, we restructured the entire gantt from DOM to canvas renderer. Now, gantt chart is extremely FAST, even if you browse thousands of data entries at once.

Meanwhile, we design a series of handy features for our gantt chart users, such as time window configs, fast anchors, and many more.

Meta Enterprise Design
Meta Enterprise Design
