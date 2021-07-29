The brand new miigo gantt chart

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Recently, we restructured the entire gantt from DOM to canvas renderer. Now, gantt chart is extremely FAST, even if you browse thousands of data entries at once.
Meanwhile, we design a series of handy features for our gantt chart users, such as time window configs, fast anchors, and many more.