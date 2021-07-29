Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ricardo Moreno

Milton's Ice Cream Parlor

Milton's Ice Cream Parlor visual identity hershey vintage restaurant ice cream pattern brand pattern logo branding brand design graphic design
  1. miltons-logo.jpg
  2. miltons-cone.jpg
  3. miltons-pattern.jpg

Logo and additional branding elements for Milton's Ice Cream Parlor at Hersheypark.

Ricardo Moreno
Ricardo Moreno
Yo. I'm Ricardo.

