Cumulus Cloud Computing

Cumulus Cloud Computing branding illustration logo design
DAY 14 - This logo is a solution for a Cloud Computing Company. The offset oval pays homage to the "Intel Inside" graphic, and the halftone brings me back to the same fun energy and excitement technology gives me. #dailylogochallenge #dailylogo

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
