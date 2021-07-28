Samantha Cox

Crazy Cat

Crazy Cat easy minimalistic simple cartoon doodle inspiration meow red black cat crazy colorful logo animal cat adorable kawaii cat kawaii cute
From personal experience, you know when your cat is excited when they give you "the look".
I love cats, in fact they are what I mostly draw! They're so goofy and cute, very lovable indeed.

Do you like cats? Let me know!

