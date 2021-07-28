Amalia Rosdiana

Webpage for EdTech4Future

Amalia Rosdiana
Amalia Rosdiana
  • Save
Webpage for EdTech4Future desktop education clean website ux ui
Download color palette

Create Banner and UI Page Design for Campaign Back to School AR on EdTech4Future is website. This campaign is a collaborative project with Octagon Studio, Cleverbook, and Assemblr.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Amalia Rosdiana
Amalia Rosdiana

More by Amalia Rosdiana

View profile
    • Like