Amalia Rosdiana

Fungisaurs AR

Amalia Rosdiana
Amalia Rosdiana
  • Save
Fungisaurs AR gamification game augmentedreality ux ui
Download color palette

Fungisaurs AR is an app to help children to collect and play their Fungisaurs' action figures in a fun way. I work as a Product Designer who takes a part in the UI/UX of the app.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Amalia Rosdiana
Amalia Rosdiana

More by Amalia Rosdiana

View profile
    • Like