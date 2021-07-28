Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Barnard.co

Goldeneye N64 - Facility Level Architectural Floorplan Poster

Barnard.co
Barnard.co
Hire Me
  • Save
Goldeneye N64 - Facility Level Architectural Floorplan Poster rareware nintendo 007 illustrator architecture floorplan line art poster retrogaming goldeneye gaming n64
Goldeneye N64 - Facility Level Architectural Floorplan Poster rareware nintendo 007 illustrator architecture floorplan line art poster retrogaming goldeneye gaming n64
Goldeneye N64 - Facility Level Architectural Floorplan Poster rareware nintendo 007 illustrator architecture floorplan line art poster retrogaming goldeneye gaming n64
Goldeneye N64 - Facility Level Architectural Floorplan Poster rareware nintendo 007 illustrator architecture floorplan line art poster retrogaming goldeneye gaming n64
Goldeneye N64 - Facility Level Architectural Floorplan Poster rareware nintendo 007 illustrator architecture floorplan line art poster retrogaming goldeneye gaming n64
Goldeneye N64 - Facility Level Architectural Floorplan Poster rareware nintendo 007 illustrator architecture floorplan line art poster retrogaming goldeneye gaming n64
Goldeneye N64 - Facility Level Architectural Floorplan Poster rareware nintendo 007 illustrator architecture floorplan line art poster retrogaming goldeneye gaming n64
Download color palette
  1. Goldeneye N64 Poster - Facility Floorplan - Barnardco - 7.jpg
  2. Goldeneye N64 Poster - Facility Floorplan - Barnardco - 8.jpg
  3. Goldeneye N64 Poster - Facility Floorplan - Barnardco - 1.jpg
  4. Goldeneye N64 Poster - Facility Floorplan - Barnardco - 3.jpg
  5. Goldeneye N64 Poster - Facility Floorplan - Barnardco - 4.jpg
  6. Goldeneye N64 Poster - Facility Floorplan - Barnardco - 6.jpg
  7. Goldeneye N64 Poster - Facility Floorplan - Barnardco - 5.jpg

Framed Goldeneye N64 - Facility Level Architectural Floorplan Poster

Price
$50
Buy now
Available on Etsy
Good for sale
Framed Goldeneye N64 - Facility Level Architectural Floorplan Poster

I’ve been working hard on a little side project. This is an N64 Goldeneye unofficial architectural blueprint/floorplan of the Facility level map.

This is unofficial memorabilia, designed by myself (a massive Goldeneye game fan), with text including level objectives, M briefing, background, Q and Moneypenny messaging from the game. It also features a line-art depiction of the staircases in the 'bottling room'.

I designed this artwork after scouring through the Facility level on my N64. The placements for each of the items are as accurate as I could manage, including positions of tables, chairs, ammo boxes, computer terminals, etc. The line art of the bottling room (featured in the bottom right hand corner of the design) is a representation of the picture paper-clipped to the file displayed before the level starts in the game.

You can buy it now here: https://barnard.co/n64

Barnard.co
Barnard.co
I DO LOGOS
Hire Me

More by Barnard.co

View profile
    • Like