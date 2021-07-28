Goldeneye N64 - Facility Level Architectural Floorplan Poster

I’ve been working hard on a little side project. This is an N64 Goldeneye unofficial architectural blueprint/floorplan of the Facility level map.

This is unofficial memorabilia, designed by myself (a massive Goldeneye game fan), with text including level objectives, M briefing, background, Q and Moneypenny messaging from the game. It also features a line-art depiction of the staircases in the 'bottling room'.

I designed this artwork after scouring through the Facility level on my N64. The placements for each of the items are as accurate as I could manage, including positions of tables, chairs, ammo boxes, computer terminals, etc. The line art of the bottling room (featured in the bottom right hand corner of the design) is a representation of the picture paper-clipped to the file displayed before the level starts in the game.

You can buy it now here: https://barnard.co/n64