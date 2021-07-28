Shopee Live Case Study

This is a case study that I did in 2020.

Shopee LIVE is a function that lets sellers host Livestream sessions to promote their shop and products directly to the customers to increase their selling and popularity. Shopee live could do a lot of things such as hold live sales, giveaway, auctions, games, and other interactive activities to interact with their costumers.

Despite its cool concept, I found some ambiguity and confusing experiences when using this feature. That's why I create this case study,