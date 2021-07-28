Brendan Forester, Some Apparel Designs

https://brendan-forester.creator-spring.com

I have launched a couple of apparel designs that are going to help me gain some freelance work. With the profit from this, I will be able to purchase the software, licenses and forms that I will need to begin. I really appreciate the support that I have received and will be receiving. Please take a look at my shop- I have three designs out now with hopes of creating more.

https://brendan-forester.creator-spring.com

You can also take a look at my site https://brendanforester.com/ which allows me to showcase my previous work and hopefully gain some new clients!