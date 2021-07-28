Brendan Forester, Some Apparel Designs

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
https://brendan-forester.creator-spring.com
I have launched a couple of apparel designs that are going to help me gain some freelance work. With the profit from this, I will be able to purchase the software, licenses and forms that I will need to begin. I really appreciate the support that I have received and will be receiving. Please take a look at my shop- I have three designs out now with hopes of creating more.
https://brendan-forester.creator-spring.com
You can also take a look at my site https://brendanforester.com/ which allows me to showcase my previous work and hopefully gain some new clients!