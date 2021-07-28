Dorian Abrigo

Ring (from Shark Tank) Landing Page

Dorian Abrigo
Dorian Abrigo
  • Save
Ring (from Shark Tank) Landing Page ecommerce design concept clean branding website web web design uiux ux ui type typography texture symbol simple photoshop modern minimal graphic design
Download color palette

This is a web design that I made for Ring Video Doorbells (the one from shark tank)

How I Designed This Website:
✔ The product name is in Caps Lock
✔ Highlighted the top 2 strong features & benefits of the product
✔ Made use of the lightblue color all throughout the website, showing consistency.

Also, here’s the tools I used for the website/ funnel design below:
🚀 Canva for creating eye-catching graphics and images
🚀 Figma for the wireframe and outline
🚀 Building inside ClickFunnels, CSS for the gradients.

(You can save this post for future reference)

➡➡ Want To Work With Me?
Send a Message to my Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/dorian.abrigo

See you there!

Dorian Abrigo
Dorian Abrigo

More by Dorian Abrigo

View profile
    • Like