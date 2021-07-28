Ring (from Shark Tank) Landing Page

This is a web design that I made for Ring Video Doorbells (the one from shark tank)

How I Designed This Website:

✔ The product name is in Caps Lock

✔ Highlighted the top 2 strong features & benefits of the product

✔ Made use of the lightblue color all throughout the website, showing consistency.

Also, here’s the tools I used for the website/ funnel design below:

🚀 Canva for creating eye-catching graphics and images

🚀 Figma for the wireframe and outline

🚀 Building inside ClickFunnels, CSS for the gradients.

