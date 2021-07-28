Samson Adebayo

Oluji Cocoa Rebranding

I was asked to redesign the look and feel of an indigenous cocoa brand.
The brief from the client was quite straight forward : "Redesign our and logo and
let our packaging scream "cocoa" when our consumers see it".
In the shots is the final designs the client went with.

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
