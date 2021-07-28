Ilya Veremeev

Home Improvement online shop - Mobile app

Ilya Veremeev
Ilya Veremeev
Hire Me
  • Save
Home Improvement online shop - Mobile app clean light theme app design ui product design mobile design mobile ui mobile app e-commerce mobile app e-commerce app e-commerce shop e-commerce
Download color palette

Hello everybody!

I want to share with you the new screens that I am currently working on!
This application allows you to easily buy household goods, it is as easy to use and visually attractive as possible!

Thanks for your attention!

Ilya Veremeev
Ilya Veremeev
My job is a game. And when I design, I play.
Hire Me

More by Ilya Veremeev

View profile
    • Like